Taapsee Pannu And Manmarziyaan Co-Star Vicky Kaushal Are 'Weird Posers'

Taapsee Pannu with Vicky Kaushal. (Image courtesy: taapsee)

Highlights Manmarziyaan also stars Abhishek Bachchan Manmarziyaan is slated to release on September 7 The film has been directed by Anurag Kashyap

Actress Taapsee Pannu treated her fans to a quirky picture along with her "weird poser," who happens to be none other than her Manmarziyaan co-star Vicky Kaushal. On Tuesday, Taapsee shared a picture on her Instagram account and she couldn't have described the picture in a better way. In the picture, the duo can be seen posing and smiling at the camera. Taapsee accompanied the post along with hashtags such as "Laal Pari" and "Neela Kukkad" and wrote: "Just so you know why exactly we were cast as Rumi and Vicky (name of the characters they play in Manmarziyaan). Don't know what we are doing. Weird posers." The picture garnered lots of love from fans and over 2 lakh likes on Instagram.

This is the post we are talking about:

Vicky Kaushal also shared a similar picture on his Instagram profile on Monday and wrote: "Neela Kukkad tey Laal Pari... Manmarziyaan."

Manmarziyaan trailer released a few backs and it went pretty viral. The trailer has over 12 million views on YouTube. The three-minute-video gave us an insight into the vibrant yet complex love story of Rumi, Vicky and Robbie, played by Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan respectively.

Advertisement

Check out the trailer here:

Talking of the film, producer Aanand L Rai described Manmarziyaan as a "complex yet beautiful" love story and told news agency IANS: "We are excited about the film. It's a complex yet beautiful love story with relatable human emotions. I am happy that we have the perfect cast for this film."

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Manmarziyaan is slated to release on September 7.