New Release Dates Announced For Helicopter Eela, Ek Ladki Ko Dekho Toh Aisa Laga And Manmarziyaan

Attention folks! There has been a slight change in the release dates of a few Bollywood films, including Kajol's Helicopter Eela, Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan and Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, featuring the father-daughter duo Anil Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. On Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the updates about the new release dates of all the films on social media. Helicopter Eela, which was earlier slated to release on September 14, will now release on September 7. Anurag Kashyap's Manmarziyaan, will also hit the screens a week prior to its initial release date. The film will open in theaters on September 14. Unlike Helicopter Eela and Manmarziyaan, the release date of Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga has been postponed to a much later period. The romantic drama is set to hit the screens on February 1.

Helicopter Eela is based on a Gujarati play titled Beta Kagdo, which has been written by Anand Gandhi. The film also stars Riddhi Sen, Neha Dhupia and Tota Roy Choudhury in pivotal roles and it has been directed by Pradeep Sarkar. Kajol, who will be seen playing the role of a single mother in Helicopter Eela, updated her fans about the film's revised dates in the most playful manner and wrote: "Fooled you... coming on 7th September now."

It was only last week that the makers of Manmarziyaan unveiled the film's first poster. Film's producer Aanand L Rai described the film in the best way possible and wrote:"I don't want to die without a few scars. This is how I define Anurag Kashyap (film's director) and his brilliant actors on the journey of Manmarziyaan." The film's cast is headed by Abhishek Bachchan, who will be seen sporting a turban in the film. The film also features Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu and it is a complex yet beautiful love story.

Fans might have to wait till February 1, to see to Sonam Kapoor sharing screen space with her father Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The film marks the directorial debut of Shelly Chopra Dhar and it has collaboratively been produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The film also features Rajkummar Rao and Juhi Chawla in key roles.

