Bigg Boss OTT 2: Manisha Rani's Father On Her Dating Rumours With Elvish Yadav

Image instagrammed by Manisha. (Courtesy: Manisha Rani)

Social media influencer and actress Manisha Rani has become one of the top 5 contestants of Bigg Boss OTT season 2. Manisha's father Pramod Kumar is super proud of her achievements as well as her journey in the controversial reality show. In a recent interview, he talked about the actress' struggle with her work as well as with the family. Manisha's father gave a shout out to the actress' resilience, determination and lively personality. During the conversation, Pramod Kumar also spoke about Manisha's brewing romance with co-contestant Elvish Yadav.

Pramod Kumar told ETimes, “Hasi mazak hai yeah. Usko otherwise nhi lena chahiye. Aisa ho hi nhi sakta hai…Aap sooraj ke saamne deepak jalayenge toh accha thodi lagega…aisa pyaar hogaya usse aisi koi baat nahi. (It's all fun and games and it shouldn't be taken otherwise. She is just teasing Elvish. It is not possible that she will fall in love with him. It is a big thing to fall in love and in real life it is not possible to fall in love like this.)”

Manisha's father recalled that initially when his daughter decided to come to Mumbai and chase her dreams, everyone in the family discouraged her. He said, “Pehle kisi ne koi importance nhi di isko, ab sare log bolne lage ki nhi nhi acha hai (They did not give her any importance but now when she is in the Bigg Boss house they all are talking about her.)”

“Hum log jis culture se aate hai, voh vaha ki society hai ki bachi jab 10 baras ki ho, toh uski shadi byah karne ki tayari shuru ho jati hai. Ab paristhithi badli hai… toh proud feel hona swabhavik hai (We belong to a place where the culture is to get our daughters married at an early age. As soon as our daughters turn 10, we start looking for proposals. So she has seen a lot to reach this far in life. Now, our situation has changed and I'm very proud of her.)," he added.

Along with Manisha Rani, Abhishek Malhan, Elvish Yadav, Pooja Bhatt and Bebika Dhruve have also emerged as finalists of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

The grand finale of Bigg Boss OTT 2 will take place on August 14. You can stream it on Jio Cinema.