Manisha Koirala, After Battling Cancer, Says 'Wanted To Tell My Story'

Actress Manisha Koirala, who has authored a book titled Healed, says she just wanted to tell her story of her battle with cancer to people through her writing. Manisha, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012, went in for treatment and emerged as a cancer survivor by mid-2014. Talking about her journey in battling cancer, Manisha said: "I feel it was a kind of gift for me from life. Whenever we face any difficulties, we get upset about it but I feel difficulties comes in our life to teach us something that we didn't knew about ourselves. It gives something good in return."

"When I was diagnosed with cancer that time, I was traumatised but when I look back, I feel it has given me new perspective to see life in a different light and lot of hope about many things in life. It also made me realize that how important my life and health is to me."

Manisha launched Healed : How Cancer Gave Me a New Life along with Mahesh Bhatt, Gulshan Grover, Anupam Kher, Imtiaz Ali, Amruta Fadnavis, Deepti Naval, Rekha and Dia Mirza on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Asked Manisha whether she felt emotional while writing the book, she said: "Indeed. It was because to be able to remember everything in detail and to be able to revisit those memories and stay with that was really painful. During that time, I used to feel that I will not finish writing this book. Most of the times, I felt this was a bad idea and I should not attempt writing so, many times, I stopped writing it."

What kept her going on?

"I just wanted to tell my story to people. I wanted to encourage myself as well as other cancer patients who have been diagnosed, that thing kept me going plus, I had a great support system with publisher of my book."