Manisha Koirala Launches Autobiography, Rekha, Mahesh Bhatt, Anupam Kher Attend Event

Manisha Koirala with Gulshan Grover, Mahesh Bhatt and others (Image courtesy mkoiralaom)

Highlights Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Dia Mirza alao attended the event Anupam Kher shared glimpses from the event on social media Manisha Koirala is currently working on the Hindi remake of Prasthaanam

Actress Manisha Koirala's autobiography, titled Healed: How Cancer Gave Me A New Life, was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday. The book launch event was attended by Manisha's close friends from the film industry and family members. Anupam Kher, who co-starred with Manisha in her debut film Saudagar, was also present at the event. Sharing glimpses from the event last night, Anupam Kher wrote on Instgaram: “Today at Manisha Koirala's book launch I remembered a heroic gesture of my brother Raju Kher (a cancer survivor) just before his surgery and how Manisha Koirala is more beautiful now than at the time of her debut film Saudagar. Because ‘LIFE' has happened to her. Her book Healed is about courage and the spirit of survival. Please buy your copy.” Jackie Shroff, who featured in Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 1942: A Love Story along with Manisha Koirala, was also part of the book launch event.

At Manisha Koirala's book launch I remembered a heroic gesture of my brother @RajuKher1 (cancer survivor) just before his surgery & how @mkoirala is looks more beautiful now. Because ‘LIFE' has happened to her. Her book #Healed is about Courage & the Spirit of Survival. #BuyItpic.twitter.com/gWN2gjNtLT — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) January 8, 2019

Apart from Anupam Kher and Jackie Shroff, Rekha, Shekhar Kapur, Dia Mirza, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Gulshan Grover, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Bhatt were also in attendance. Sharing photos from the event, Manisha Koirala wrote: “Friends like family.”

Manisha Koirala is a cancer survivor. She was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2012. She had earlier said that the life threatening disease "changed" her life forever. The book has references to her battle with the life threatening disease and several other facets of her life.

Born into the prominent Koirala family in Nepal, Manisha Koirala made her Bollywood debut with Saudagar in 1991. She is best known for her perfomances in Akele Hum Akele Tum, Bombay, Khamoshi: The Musical, Dil Se, Mann, Lajja and Company. She took a break from acting in 2012 (after she was diagnosed with cancer) and returned five years later with the coming-of-age drama Dear Maya.

On the work front, Manisha Koirala was last seen in, where she played the role of Sanjay Dutt's mother Nargis Dutt. She was also seen in Netflix anthology. She is also filming for the Hindi remake of, which also stars Sanjay Dutt and Jackie Shroff.