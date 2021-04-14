Mandira Bedi Is All Set For Her Birthday Eve In Pink Bikini. See Pic

Mandira Bedi shared this picture.(Image courtesy: mandirabedi )

Highlights Mandira Bedi shared a new picture on her Instagram story

She can be seen wearing pink bikini in the picture

"Bday eve," she wrote along with the picture

We all know Mandira Bedi's love for swimming and bikinis and it is even more evident in her recent Birthday eve Instagram story. The actress who is all set to celebrate her 49th birthday tomorrow picked out the most amazing bikini in the shade of pop pink for her Birthday eve. Mandira is currently holidaying at a beach house in Alibaug. As she got ready for her birthday eve, Mandira Bedi dropped a picture of herself on her Instagram story. The actress can be seen stunning in the gorgeous bikini. She completed her look with a pair of reflecting shades and a silver neck piece. As she shared the picture on her Instagram story, Mandira Bedi wrote: "Bday Eve" along with it.

Check out Mandira's Birthday eve look here: