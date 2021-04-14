Mandira Bedi Is All Set For Her Birthday Eve In Pink Bikini. See Pic

Highlights
- Mandira Bedi shared a new picture on her Instagram story
- She can be seen wearing pink bikini in the picture
- "Bday eve," she wrote along with the picture
We all know Mandira Bedi's love for swimming and bikinis and it is even more evident in her recent Birthday eve Instagram story. The actress who is all set to celebrate her 49th birthday tomorrow picked out the most amazing bikini in the shade of pop pink for her Birthday eve. Mandira is currently holidaying at a beach house in Alibaug. As she got ready for her birthday eve, Mandira Bedi dropped a picture of herself on her Instagram story. The actress can be seen stunning in the gorgeous bikini. She completed her look with a pair of reflecting shades and a silver neck piece. As she shared the picture on her Instagram story, Mandira Bedi wrote: "Bday Eve" along with it.
Check out Mandira's Birthday eve look here:
Mandira Bedi is often seen enjoying by the pool side wearing the amazing set of swimwear that she owns. The actress' recent Instagram feed is full of pictures of her chilling by the beach side. She recently shared a picture of herself donning Indigo bikini in a swimming pool. She paired her bikini with a matching bandana and completed the look with a pair of clear aviators. Fans of the actress flooded her comments section with scores of comments.
Take a look at Mandira's post here:
Along with fan comments, the actress also deals with trolling and hate comments sometimes. Yesterday, Mandira Bedi called out the "sickos" who wrote hateful comments for her daughter in the comments section of one of her recent pictures. The picture captured Mandira posing in the swimming pool while her daughter can be seen swimming behind her in the pool. Mandira shared on her Instagram story that she has been at the end of some nasty comments on her daughter, particularly because she is adopted. Mandira shared one such comment on her Instagram story and wrote: "People like this need to be given a special mention. Kudos, you got my attention, you piece of s**t."
Check out Mandira's post here:
Mandira Bedi is married to director-producer Raj Kaushal. The couple has two kids - son Veer and daughter Tara. They adopted Tara recently in July last year.