On A Scale Of 1 To Mandira Bedi, How Jealous Are You Of This Pool Pic?

Mandira Bedi is exactly where we want to be this summer. The actor shared a photo of herself in the swimming pool and she looked absolutely gorgeous, might we add. For her time in the pool, Mandira chose an indigo bikini and paired it with a matching bandana. She completed the OOTD with a pair of clear aviator glasses and her signature smile. The actress kept it simple for the caption by just dropping a smiley and an evil-eye emoji. Mandira's fans were super impressed with her fitness. One user wrote, "Superfit ma'am", while another added, "Looking absolutely beautiful ma'am."

The actress seems to be kicking off her birthday week with some quality time with friends and family. Mandira turns 49 on April 15.

She shared an image of herself relaxing in the pool on Instagram Stories and wrote, " Present, grateful, mindful".

Mandira also treated us to a beautiful selfie with the blue waters in the background.

In another cute pic, the actress can be seen having some fun with a friend in the pool. The two are also enjoying some wine as they goof around.

Take a look at some of the other photos that the actress shared from the pool time.

Recently, the actress posted a video of her relaxing in a pink bikini. She wrote in the caption, "It has no dialogue. The smile comes and goes. Because we are where we are, one year later. The bad, for obvious reasons. The good, for all the ways it changes us for the better".

Mandira also gave a sneak peek into her workout regime. "Make everyday count. Make every day a lovely day. Good health, peace and happiness to you. May we tide over these times with kindness, compassion and love," the caption read.

Mandira's videos have given us all just the right reasons to head to the pool. What about you?