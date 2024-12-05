Mamta Kulkarni Returns To India After 25 Years: "Back To Motherland". See Video

Actress Mamta Kulkarni, best known for her role in Karan Arjun alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, has made an emotional return to India after 25 years. The actress took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to share that she has finally landed in Mumbai. In the video, Mamta expressed her feelings of nostalgia and emotion as she revisited her homeland.

The actress shared that her journey out of India began in 2000, and now in 2024, she was finally back. Mamta also said she became emotional when the flight was about to land, seeing her country from above for the first time in over two decades. She also teared up while stepping out of Mumbai's international airport, overwhelmed by the significance of her return.

In the video caption, Mamta wrote, "BACK TO MY MOTHERLAND AFTER 25 YEARS ATTENDED KUMBH MELA 2012 AFTER 12 YEARS AUSTERITY AND COME BACK EXACTLY AFTER 12 YEARS FOR ANOTHER MAHA KUMBH 2025."

Mamta Kulkarni gained fame in the 1990s with her performances in hit films like 'Karan Arjun' and 'Baazi'. The actress has worked with top stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan during her career.

However, in the early 2000s, Mamta stepped away from Bollywood and moved abroad, leading a life away from the limelight.

