<i>Patriot</i>: Nayanthara Looks Fiery In First-Look Poster

Nayanthara's first look from Patriot was recently unveiled.

The Instagram poster shows the actor in a side profile. She is seen wearing a saree with a serious, intense expression, suggesting her character might be layered and emotionally strong.

The poster also carries the line "Dissent is patriotic," suggesting the film will explore social and political themes and raise questions about power, belief, and resistance.

Actors Mammootty and Mohanlal's much-awaited film Patriot has finally locked a theatrical release date.

On Monday, the makers commenced the countdown to the film's release date and announced an official date. "Unleashing the spirit of fearless voices, this Republic Day #PATRIOT arrives worldwide on April 23, 2026. The countdown begins NOW," Mammootty wrote on X.

Unleashing the spirit of fearless voices, this Republic Day#PATRIOT arrives worldwide on April 23 , 2026



The countdown begins NOW#MaheshNarayanan #Antojoseph pic.twitter.com/KN1wEMt73R — Mammootty (@mammukka) January 26, 2026

They also shared a new poster of the film, showing a glimpse of the lead characters essayed by Mammootty, Mohanlal, Nayanthara, and Fahadh Faasil, among others.

The teaser of Patriot was released on October 2 last year. It opens with a mysterious voiceover talking about leaders who control people through faith. The teaser then introduces Mammootty's character, who seems to be on a secret mission. Mohanlal appears as a soldier, and Fahadh Faasil adds more tension to the story with his entry. The teaser shows that the film will deal with strong conflicts and power struggles.

'Patriot' is written and directed by Mahesh Narayanan, known for his work in Malayalam cinema. The film has a big cast that includes Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Darshana Rajendran, Revathy, and Nayanthara.

The film is produced by Anto Joseph and KG Anil Kumar under the banner of Anto Joseph Productions.

