Mammootty Completes 50 Years In Films. Read Son Dulquer Salmaan's Heartwarming Note

South star Mammootty completed 50 years in film industry on Friday and to mark this milestone, his son and actor Dulquer Salmaan shared a heartwarming note for the superstar on Instagram. Dulquer posted two throwback pictures of himself and Mammootty and wrote: "50 years of being an actor. Of dreaming big and never giving up. Still dreaming bigger. Of being better every day. Never being satiated. Of never tiring. Of forever being hungry to play the next great character. Forever striving to find the next great film. Of wanting to be known more as an actor than a megastar. Of loving cinema and the craft more than any actor I've met. Of inspiring millions. Of influencing generations. Of leading only by example. Of sticking to your morals and traditions irrespective of the times. Of being a stickler for quality. Of upholding relationships. Of being virtuous. Of valuing integrity. Of never taking short cuts. Of being the gold standard. Of running your own race. Of being a real life hero."

"Even though you dislike these celebrations of your career milestones. 50 years of the most illustrious and glorious of careers is no small accomplishment," the actor added in his special post for his father.

In his post, Dulquer Salmaan also wrote: "Every day I count my blessings. Cause I get to see touch and hold the man outside of celluloid. And witness his life. Live under his greatness. His light. Experience the warmth and love people have for you. Hear your stories from the people whose lives you've touched. I could write a book on you. But for now I'll stop at this."

He signed off his heartwarming post for Mammootty with these words: "There was once a boy whose eyes lit up when he discovered the magical world of the movies. He dreamed of being a part of it and pursued it relentlessly. And from when he got his first chance, he worked tirelessly to make his mark. To make it count. For he values it. He maintains to this day he needs cinema more than cinema needs him. And no matter what heights he reaches, he makes his mountain only grow taller. Those who know him, know he's still climbing and will never stop. That mountain of being the best actor he can possibly be."

Mammootty made his debut as an actor with the 1971 film Anubhavangal Paalichakal. He has worked in over 400 films. The Malayalam actor has also acted in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi films. His filmography includes Mathilukal, Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha, Ponthan Mada, Vidheyan, Mayavi, Madhura Raja and Puthan Panam. Mammootty's last films were The Priestand One.