<i>Kalamkaval</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Mammootty-Starrer Surpasses Actor's Previous Film <i>Bazooka</i>, Earns Rs 4.75 Crore

Mammootty's new film Kalamkaval was released in theatres on December 5.

What's Happening

The action thriller, directed by Jithin K Jose, enjoyed a clear solo run on its first day and put up encouraging numbers at the box office.

As per early estimates from Sacnilk, the film earned around Rs 4.75 crore on its opening day, giving Mammootty a solid start with his latest release.

The film recorded an overall occupancy of 49.29% on Friday.

Morning shows reported 40.16% occupancy, followed by a slight drop to 34.56% in the afternoon.

Turnout improved significantly in the later shows, with evening screenings hitting 54.54% and night shows rising further to 67.89%.

Background

These figures are higher than the opening of Mammootty's previous release, Bazooka, which collected Rs 3.2 crore on its first day.

Set in Kerala during the early 2000s, Kalamkaval unfolds around a case of communal tension sparked by a misunderstanding over a girl's elopement.

The investigation, led by SI Jayakrishnan, gradually reveals a disturbing sequence of crimes involving missing women in Kottayikonam.

Mammootty plays the intense character Stanley Das, with Vinayakan portraying SI Jayakrishnan. The cast also includes Gibin Gopinath, Rajisha Vijayan, Shruti Ramachandran, and Gayatri Arun.

Ahead of the film's release, Mammootty expressed his excitement for audiences to experience the project. Sharing a note on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "#Kalamkaval is all yours from tomorrow. Jithin makes his directorial debut with this film and he, along with his team, has poured his heart and soul into bringing you something memorable. Hope you all like it. Can't wait to hear your feedback".

