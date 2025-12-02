<i>Kalamvakal</i> Teaser: A Menacing Mammootty And A Haunting Mystery Take Centre Stage

The makers of Kalamvakal recently dropped the film's teaser.

What's Happening

The 54-second teaser begins with a board displaying photos of missing women, accompanied by a tense background score and a voiceover featuring dialogues from the victims' families.

The scene then shifts to Vinayakan, who appears as a police officer. In the midst of his stern expressions, his voice is heard saying, "Later on, killing became an addiction for me."

This line raises questions about the dynamic between the two central characters.

As this voiceover continues, the teaser shows Mammootty standing near a windmill, cautiously scanning his surroundings.

More glimpses of him follow, including a shot where he seems to be waiting for someone.

The tension escalates when a chilling line is heard: "What gives the greatest pleasure is killing a human being."

The teaser ends with Mammootty giving an unsettling smile, further hinting at a cold, menacing character.

Background

Kalamkaval marks the directorial debut of Jithin K Jose and stars Rajisha Vijayan and Gayathri Arun alongside the two leads.

Produced by Mammootty Kampany, the film's screenplay is written by Jithin K Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar.

The technical crew includes cinematographer Faisal Ali, music composer Mujeeb Majeed, editor Praveen Prabhakar, and production designer Shajie Naduvil. The action thriller is set to release on Friday, December 5.