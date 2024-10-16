MAMI 2024: Shabana Azmi Will Receive Excellence In Cinema Award From Waheeda Rehman

Shabana Azmi is set to receive the Excellence in Cinema Award at the Mumbai International Film Festival 2024. The actress recently completed 50 years in the industry. Legendary actress Waheeda Rehman will present the award, as reported by Hindustan Times. Notably, the two actresses have collaborated on four films: 15 Park Avenue, Jwalamukhi, Namkeen and Pyaasi Aankhein. Waheeda Rehman last appeared in the 2021 film Skater Girl, while Shabana Azmi was last seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Earlier, Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, the director of the Mumbai International Film Festival, noted that Shabana Azmi was also honoured at the same festival in 1999 after she completed 25 years in the industry. “It is a privilege for MAMI to honour Shabana Azmi, an iconic actor, with the Excellence in Cinema Award this year. Her remarkable versatility and extraordinary body of work over 50 years, beginning with her award-winning debut in Ankur in 1974, has enriched the fabric of Indian cinema with some of the most memorable women characters. MAMI had the distinct pleasure of honouring her in 1999 for her remarkable contributions over 25 years, and we are fortunate to continue witnessing her work and celebrate her golden jubilee," he said in a press note shared by the MAMI team.

MAMI will present the Excellence in Cinema Award to Shabana Azmi on October 18. On October 19, a masterclass featuring Vidya Balan will take place. She will provide insights into Shabana Azmi's remarkable journey and experiences over her five decades in the industry.

Shabana Azmi's film Arth will also be screened at MAMI. The veteran actress received her fourth National Award for Best Actress for her outstanding performance in this film, which was directed by Mahesh Bhatt.

Shabana Azmi will be next seen in Bun Tikki. The movie also features Abhay Deol and Zeenat Aman in key roles.