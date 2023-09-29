Weekend Binge: Your Guide To 10 Best Waheeda Rehman Films

Waheeda Rehman in a film still. (courtesy waheedaxrehman)

Bollywood legend Waheeda Rehman will be conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, the country's highest film honour, for 2021. The veteran actress is known for her work in films like Guide, Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool, Teesri Kasam and Khamoshi. In her career spanning over 5 decades, Waheeda Rehman has essayed various iconic roles with extreme finesse. She won a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in Reshma Aur Shera. Waheeda Rehman is also a recipient of Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awards. To celebrate her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema and her decades old legacy, let's take a look at some of her memorable works.

Guide - YouTube

Waheeda Rehman and Dev Anand's Guide is a perfect cocktail of romance, music-dance sequences, drama and a thought-provoking story. The actress played Rosie, a rebel woman, in the film.

CID - SonyLiv

Waheeda Rehman made her Hindi film debut with C.I.D, alongside Dev Anand. The classic Bollywood thriller is directed by Raj Khosla and produced by Guru Dutt.

Pyaasa - Amazon Prime Video

Pyaasa is a timeless Indian cult classic. The film starred Guru Dutt, Waheeda Rehman and Mala Sinha. The 1957 release revolved around a struggling poet Vijay, played by Guru Dutt. Things take an unexpected turn when he runs into Waheeda Rehman's Gulabo.

Chaudhvin Ka Chand - Amazon Prime Video

The 1960 film, directed by M. Sadiq, featured Guru Dutt and Waheeda Rehman in lead roles. The film is a love triangle and features two best friends who unknowingly fall in love with the same woman. The story teaches us about love, friendship and sacrifices.

Kaagaz Ke Phool - Amazon Prime Video

Kaagaz Ke Phool, by Guru Dutt, is touted as one of the greatest films of all time. In the movie, Guru Dutt plays the role of a director whose life turns upside down after he loses the custody battle with his wife. The director then signs Shanti (a newcomer), played by Waheeda Rehman. She makes it big and the rest is history.

Neel Kamal - Amazon Prime Video

This Ram Maheshwari film featured an ensemble starcast, including Waheeda Rehman, Raaj Kumar, Manoj Kumar, and Lalita Pawar. Be it the songs or the storyline, the movie ticked all the boxes.

Teesri Kasam - Amazon Prime Video

The 1966 film, directed by Basu Bhattacharya, was based on Phanishwar Nath's short story 'Mare Gaye Gulfam'. Raj Kapoor, Waheeda Rehman, Iftikhar and Asit Sen were part of the soulful saga.

Patthar Ke Sanam - Amazon Prime Video

In Patthar Ke Sanam, Waheeda Rehman shared the screen space with Manoj Kumar, Mehmood and Mumtaz. The film, directed by Raja Nawathe, holds a special place in our hearts.

Khamoshi - Amazon Prime Video

The film narrates the tale of a nurse who falls in love with her patient and is trying to balance her personal and professional slates. Rajesh Khanna, Waheeda Rehman, Nasir Hussain and Snehlata were seen in this blockbuster film.

Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam - YouTube

Director Abrar Alvi's 1962 film was a masterpiece. From a powerful starcast to a gripping storyline, the movie had it all. It was chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars.

