Waheeda Rehman To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's Highest Film Honour

Bollywood legend Waheeda Rehman will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2021, announced Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur. Waheeda Rehman, 85, is beloved for her work in films like Guide, Pyaasa, Kaagaz Ke Phool and Chaudhvin Ka Chaand. Her accolades include the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Dadasaheb Phalke Award is the country's highest film honour and is given by the government.

In a post on X, Anurag Thakur wrote: "I feel an immense sense of happiness and honour in announcing that Waheeda Rehman ji is being bestowed with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Lifetime Achievement Award this year for her stellar contribution to Indian Cinema. Waheeda ji has been critically acclaimed for her roles in Hindi films, prominent among them, Pyaasa, Kaagaz ke Phool, Chaudhavi Ka Chand, Saheb Biwi Aur Ghulam, Guide, Khamoshi and several others. In her career spanning over 5 decades, she has essayed her roles with extreme finesse, leading to a National Film Award for her role as a clanswoman in the film Reshma Aur Shera. A Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee, Waheeda ji has exemplified dedication, commitment and the strength of a Bharatiya Nari who can achieve the highest level of professional excellence with her hardwork.

"At a time when the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam has been passed by Parliament, her being awarded with this lifetime achievement award is a fitting tribute to one of the leading ladies of Indian Cinema and one who has dedicated her life after films to philanthropy and the greater good of society. I congratulate her and humbly pay my regards to her rich body of work that is an intrinsic part of our film history."

The Dadasaheb Phalke Award announcement coincides with late actor Dev Anand's centenary - Dev Anand was Waheeda Rehman's co-star in one of her most seminal films, 1965's Guide. Dev Anand would have been 100 today.

Waheeda Rehman will receive the award in a ceremony later this year. The previous winner of the Dadasaheb Phalke award was Asha Parekh.