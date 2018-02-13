Mallika Sherawat Hopes For 'Positive Response' From Sushma Swaraj After Tweeting Her Mallika Sherawat has reached out to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, requesting her to help with an Indian visa for a co-founder of an NGO

Actress Mallika Sherawat, who tweeted to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, requesting her to help with an Indian visa for the co-founder of a Dutch NGO Free A Girl, said that 'she strongly feels about the issue and thus, she sought for help.' Mallika recently associated herself with the NGO. "Ma'am @SushmaSwaraj, co-founder of Dutch NGO #FreeAGirl has been repeatedly denied visa to India, this NGO is doing superb work for trafficked children & women. Pls help!" tweeted Mallika on Monday afternoon. "I feel very strongly about this issue and felt the urge to seek help in order to get support from the government and be granted visa allowance to the co-founder who has been tirelessly working for the benefit of Indian children and women. Sushma Swarajhas always addressed issues such as these and I am hoping to seek a positive response from her," Mallika said in a statement.She has made the request for Evelien Holsken, co-founder of the NGO. Ms Holsken has been repeatedly denied a visa to India. Her NGO is known for doing some exceptional work for the welfare of trafficked children and women in India.Read what Mallika tweeted. Sushma Swaraj's response is awaited.Mallika Sherawat, 41, is also the brand ambassador of the School for Justice, a unique programme by Free A Girl. She recently featured in a documentary on child trafficking in India titled, made by the NGO volunteers.The NGO focuses on creating awareness about the problem of child prostitution and the impunity of offenders of child prostitution, and is mobilising support of the local community to fight against this crime. Mallika Sherawat recently made headlines after several media reports suggested that she and her French boyfriend Cyrille Auxenfans have been asked to vacate their Paris apartment for unpaid rent. However, she dismissed the reports and said that she 'never had any financial dealings in Paris ever' and also added that she 'doesn't own or rent an apartment' there.Mallika Sherawat has starred in films such asand. She is a regular at the Cannes Film Festival.