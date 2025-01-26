Malayalam Filmmaker Shafi Dies At 56, Actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan Pays Tribute

Malayalam filmmaker Shafi died at a private hospital in Kochi on Saturday. He was 56.

Rasheed M H, popularly known as Shafi, had been undergoing treatment after suffering a stroke on January 16. He remained in critical condition for several days before his death, hospital sources confirmed. Shafi breathed his last at 12:25 am on January 25.

Actor Vishnu Unnikrishnan confirmed the news on social media. He wrote on Facebook, "Shafi sir has departed, leaving behind laughter and unforgettable stories that will be cherished forever. Tributes!!"

Shafi began his career as an assistant director under the renowned filmmaker Rajasenan. He made his directorial debut with the One Man Show in 2001. Over the course of his career, which spanned more than two decades, Shafi directed over ten films.

His collaborations with actor Dileep resulted in several hit films, including Kalyanaraman, Marykkundoru Kunjaadu and Two Countries.

Other notable works in his career included Pulival Kalyanam, Thommanum Makkalum, Mayavi and Chattambinadu, which helped cement his reputation as one of Malayalam cinema's leading directors. His most recent directorial project was the 2022 film Aanandam Paramanandam.

Shafi's elder brother, Rafi, is part of the renowned writer-director duo Rafi-Mecartin, while his uncle was the late celebrated filmmaker Siddique.