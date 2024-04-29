Malavika Mohanan Shuts Down A Troll Asking Her To Learn Acting: 'I'll Go The Day...'

Malvika shared this image. (courtesy: MalavikaMohanan)

Beyond the Clouds actor Malavika Mohanan took some time off her busy schedule and hosted an Ask Me Anything session on X (formerly known as Twitter) on Monday. The actor shut down trolls who questioned her acting abilities or tried to objectify her. An X user asked her in Tamil when she will go to an acting class. Malavika replied, "I'll go the day you become relevant in some form and then ask me the same question." Another user asked her if she has ever pierced her navel. To this, Malavika's reply was, "Well, you're looking for a kink-appeasing Q&A and I'm looking for an intellectually fun one. We're on 2 entirely different pages." Take a look at Malavika's replies here:

Malavika loves to post from her work diaries. Sharing pictures from a fun interactive session with college students, Malavika wrote, "Spent a fun, adrenalin-filled yet immensely warm & welcoming evening with some amazing students in Kanyakumari @rohini.college it was my first time visiting your lovely town and thank you for being the most gracious students and making me feel like the most special girl. Love and kisses to all of you." Take a look:

On another occasion, Malavika was the chief guest at the Defence services staff college(DSSC) at Wellington. Sharing pictures from the event, Malavika wrote, "Was an absolute honour being the chief guest at the Defence services staff college(DSSC) at Wellington. Thank you for having me Lt general Virendra Vats, YSM, SM, VSM, commandant DSSC and the entire team, and for making my time there so memorable! It's true what they say about the Indian army hospitality- it's truly the warmest & nicest." Take a look:

Malavika Mohanan made her acting debut in 2013 with the film Pattam Pole, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan. She has starred in Malayalam films like Nirnayakam, The Great Father and Christy. Among other works, Malavika Mohanan starred in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds, opposite Ishaan Khatter.