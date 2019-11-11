Malaika Arora's Fresh Week Will Be All About 'Striking The Right Balance'

Malaika Arora shared this image. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Highlights "Fresh week, fresh beginning," Malaika wrote "It's all about getting the mix right," she added Malaika frequently shares "Monday motivation" posts

Anyone who has been following Malaika Arora on social media would know that she never misses a day at her yoga class or the gym. The 46-year-old never fails to amaze us with her fitness routines and she did that yet again. Malaika posted her special "Monday motivation" post, in which she could be seen doing the Navasana. Malaika captioned her post: "Fresh week, fresh beginning and this week, it's all about striking the right balance. Whatever you do, balance is the key. Balance between work and life, balance between having fun and taking time off - It's all about getting the mix right. One of my favourite poses to begin with is Navasana. It works on your core and building the base for the rest of your workout."

Take a look at Malaika Arora's post here:

Malaika Arora has quite a bit of a reputation as a fitness enthusiast and she often trends for her athleisure looks. Like we stated earlier, Malaika is a champion of "Monday motivation" posts. For those who require a proof, check out these series of posts shared by her:

Here are some more posts to give you all the motivation you need:

Malaika Arora's name frequently surfaces in headlines for her relationship with Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, with whom she makes frequent public appearances together. In terms of work, she was last seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show India's Got Talent. She also featured in the song Hello Hello from Vishal Bhardwaj's 2018 film Pataakha.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.