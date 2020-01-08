Malaika Arora's Birthday Wish For Bipasha Basu Is A Perfect Mix Of Sweet And Savoury

Sussanne Khan with Bipasha Basu and Malaika Arora (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora's birthday wish for actress Bipasha Basu was anything but conventional. Let's just say that it was a perfect amalgamation of sweet and savoury. On Tuesday, Malaika posted a birthday greeting for Bipasha on her Instagram story. BTW, did we tell you that her birthday wish also featured Sussanne Khan. In the picture, the trio can be seen flashing bright ear-to-ear grins as they pose with ice cream bars in their hands. Malaika captioned the post: "Happy Birthday Bipasha Basu, lots of chocolates and biryani." Take a look at Malaika Arora's birthday wish here:

Bipasha Basu celebrated her 41st birthday with husband Karan Singh Grover at a beach destination, pictures from which, she shared on her Instagram profile on Tuesday. Take a look at the pictures here:

Needless to say, Bipasha Basu's husband Karan Singh Grover posted a birthday wish for the actress on social media. He wrote: "Wish you a very happy birthday my darling sweet little baby monkey princess. May the universe shower you with infinite abundance, joy, love and success. Be the bright shining light that you are and shine brighter with every passing day! You are god's gift to all of us, especially me. Thank you so much for being born my love."

Coming back to Malaika Arora - she is currently seen as one of the judges on the TV reality show MTV Supermodel Of The Year. In terms of movies, she appeared in the track Hello Hello from Vishal Bhardwaj's 2018 film Pataakha.