Malaika Arora Shared This Bernie Sanders Meme With One Helluva Caption

After Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, Malaika Arora shared a meme on US Senator Bernie Sanders. On her Instagram profile, Malaika dropped a Photoshopped picture, which features Senator Bernie Sanders in his viral look, the one he sported at the at the US presidential inauguration. Malaika too joined the meme fest and asked for caption suggestions from her Instafam. "Need a caption," wrote Malaika Arora." She accompanied her post with ROFL hashtag #GettinAsunBern. Malaika's sister Amrita, and friend Maheep Kapoor dropped LOL emojis in the comments section. Celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania commented: "#roomwithaview."

On Saturday, Deepika Padukone blessed our Instagram feed with this hilarious meme. "Caption this!" Deepika wrote. Her husband and actor Ranveer Singh commented on her post: "Namak zara kum daalna beti." Deepika's co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi, who will star with her in Shakun Batra's untitled film, wrote: "When you realise rasode mein ye the."

In terms of work, Malaika Arora was last seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. Malaika Arora has featured in many popular dance numbers like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Hello Hello, Anarkali Disco Chali among many other. She has judged several TV reality shows like MTV Supermodel Of The Year, India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Zara Nachke Dikha and India's Got Talent, among many others.