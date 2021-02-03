Malaika Arora Posts Pic Of Her 'Daily Hustle' And We Can't Even...

Malaika Arora shared this photo (courtesy malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora is a fitness inspiration for many and her Instagram feed is a window to her fit and fab lifestyle. On Wednesday, she shared a glimpse of her fitness mantra in two words and it is pretty simple. "Daily hustle." Malaika shared a photo her from what appears to be on her way back from a morning walk. Dressed in athleisure, Malaika can be seen sporting a face-mask with her phone in one hand. In her caption, Malaika highlighted the importance of not only physical fitness but also mental health: "Get healthy, get strong, both mind and body." Here's how Malaika Arora started her day:

Well not doubt Malaika Arora looks this fabulous, given her "daily hustle" routine:

Malaika Arora is also a yoga enthusiast and own the yoga studio Divayoga. At the beginning of this month, she introduced her followers to her "move of the week" and wrote: "First day of the month had to be a good start with Malaikas Move Of The Week. So go get your mats out and begin with the Utthita Vasisthasana Pose, also called as Side Plank. Utthita Vasisthasana is a pose that helps with strengthening the arms, wrists, naval area and legs. It is a great balancing asana in modern yoga. Hence, it improves sense of balance as well as focus."

Meanwhile, here are some more glimpses of Malaika's "daily hustle":

In terms of work, Malaika Arora currently features as one of the judges in the dance reality show India's Best Dancer, alongside choreographers Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapur. She's best known for her performances in songs such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello.