Malaika Arora On Being Trolled For Item Songs: "Why Do I Need To Be Apologetic About it?"

While Malaika has, over the years, impressed fans with her foot-tapping item numbers, there's been a section of the audience who has trolled her too. She appeared in two major item songs last year - Yo Yo Honey Singh's Chillgum, and Poison Baby from the Aditya Sarpotdar film Thamma. Malaika opened up about feeling "empowered" by them.

What's Happening

On The Namrata Zakaria Show on YouTube, Malaika opened up about why she has no problem owning this "image" of hers.

She said, "Why not? Why do I need to tone it down or be apologetic about it? I mean, you get trolled for things, and many people say different things - but I don't understand what the big deal is. Dance is an expression, enjoyed in its true glory and its true form. I feel truly blessed that I am able to do all this at 52; I must be doing something right."

She continued, "It is very, very empowering. It makes me feel amazing. As I have said before, I think that if women out there take it as an example or view it as something empowering or something for them that makes them feel good, then it's a job well done."

About Malaika's Item Songs

From Chaiyya Chaiyya, Maahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, Munni Badnaam Hui to Anarkali Disco Chali, Malaika has done several special numbers for Bollywood projects and gained widespread popularity for the same.

