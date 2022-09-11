Malaika Arora, Holidaying In Georgia, Shares A New Pic

Malaika Arora shared this picture. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora, who is having the time of her life in Georgia, has treated her Insta family to a new picture from the picturesque location. The actress has shared a photo in which she can be seen sitting on a table in a yellow ensemble, while in the background, we can see a yellow wall with graffiti. Sharing the post, she wrote, "Blending in....". Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section. A user commented, "Lovely," followed by love-struck and heart emoticons, while another asked, "Where is Arjun".

Here have a look:

On Saturday, Malaika Arora shared several breathtaking pictures on her Instagram stories. Out of all, she shared a stunning selfie in which she can be seen in a yellow ensemble and accessorised with a silver chain. Check out the post below:

Malaika Arora often makes headlines for her fashion sense and fitness. Speaking of which, a few days ago, she shared a video from her Yoga session. Check out the post below:

Also, she shared a gorgeous picture of herself in a golden bodycon dress with a plunging neckline. She accessories her look with a statement neckpiece and styled her hair in a ponytail. Check out the post below:

Malaika Arora attended designer couple Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding with boyfriend Arjun Kapoor. For the wedding, she opted for a white saree from Arpita's creations and accessorised it with statement jewellery. Arpita Mehta shared a picture of Malaika on her Instagram handle and captioned it as "My beautiful @malaikaaroraofficial lighting up every corner she goes with her love and warmth." The post also featured Malaika and Arjun with Kunal Rawal.

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Malaika Arora started her career as a VJ and later entered the modelling industry. Also, she is best known for her dance performances to tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui and many more.