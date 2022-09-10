Inside Malaika Arora's Georgia Vacation. See Pics

Malaika Arora shared this on her Instagram story. (courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

Malaika Arora is currently holidaying in Georgia. The actor on Saturday shared many pictures from her vacation on her Instagram stories. Malaika, who travelled to Georgia on Friday updated her fans about her whereabouts by sharing a beautiful sunset picture on her Instagram stories and adding Georgia's location to it. On Saturday morning, the actor shared yet another scenic picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "Woke up to this." Malaika then continued to update her fans by sharing many more pictures from her vacation on her Instagram stories. In one such story, the actor shared a selfie picture of herself, where she can be seen sporting a casual outfit.

Malaika also shared a few pictures of herself enjoying food and drinks in Georgia. In different stories, she shared a picture of a fruit bowl and a fruity drink. Malaika was also seen enjoying Georgia's traditional dish Khachapuri. Sharing a picture of the dish on her Instagram stories, the actor wrote, "When in Georgia... Khachapuri is a must."

Malaika Arora often makes headlines for her fitness and fashion sense. She started her career as VJ for MTV and then entered the modelling industry. The actor is often seen in many television reality shows such as Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, India's Got Talent, MTV Supermodel of the Year, and India's Best Dancer as its judge.

Malaika Arora was married to Salman Khan's brother - Arbaaz Khan. The couple divorced in 2017 and are parents to Arhaan Khan. The actor is currently dating Arjun Kapoor and the couple is often clicked together by the shutterbugs on various occasions.