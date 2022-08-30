New Pic Of Malaika Arora And Arjun Kapoor With Bride Arpita Mehta

Malaika and Arjun with Arpita Mehta. (courtesy: arjunkapoor)

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor had too much fun at designers Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's Mumbai wedding over the weekend. Arjun Kapoor, who previously teased his Instafam with pictures with the groom Kunal Rawal (the album also features Malaika), added a new picture from the designer duo's wedding festivities on Tuesday afternoon. In this post, both Malaika and Arjun can be seen posing with Arpita Mehta. Malaika looks stunning in a mustard ensemble. Arjun wore an orange kurta. Arjun Kapoor captioned the post: "Finally! Welcome to the family Arpita Mehta now the world knows you are Kunal's off stage and onstage muse... Here's to dealing with him forever."

See the post shared by Arjun Kapoor here:

On Monday night, Arjun Kapoor shared a few pictures with his girlfriend Malaika Arora and the groom Kunal Rawal. He captioned the post: "For the BTS of this legendary image swipe right... Content credit Shahid Kapoor and Karishma." In the comments section, Malaika Arora wrote: "Is Kunal Rawal laughing or crying?"

For Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding, Malaika Arora opted for an embellished white lehenga by Manish Malhotra and she was the definition of stunning. See the pictures here:

Malaika wished the newlyweds in an Instagram post on Monday. She wrote: "Congratulationssss my darlings Arpita Mehta, Kunal Rawal... Finally... May your hearts and life always be filled with laughter and love...(PS_ the most stunning bride)."

Meanwhile, Arjun wished the couple by posting these mushy pictures from their wedding and he wrote: "Some days make you everything is worth it... To see absolute joy happiness and love yesterday between these 2 people who I call family it just reminded me life thru all it's good and bad is worth it when you have someone who makes you smile when you look at them... thank you Arpita_ Mehta and Kunal Rawal for making me feel yet again love is all we need."

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were pictured exiting Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta's wedding together on Sunday evening. They were spotted walking hand-in-hand.