Malaika Arora Had This Much Fun At The Backstreet Boys' Mumbai Concert. Watch

Malaika Arora at the concert last night. (courtesy: malaikaarora_lover)

Malaika Arora stepped out for The Backstreet Boys' Mumbai concert on Thursday night and she surely had a great time there ( going by her Instagram stories). She posted a video of the band performing on stage and wrote "Full nostalgia." In a separate video, Malaika Arora is seen enjoying the concert with her friends. Another video features her grooving and she captioned it: "I want it that way...Tell why?" (quoting the Backstreet Boys song I Want It That Way). Meanwhile, other stars at the concert included Shraddha Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arpita Khan Sharma, Iulia Vantur, Meezaan Jafri, actors Diana Penty, Mithila Palkar and Varun Sharma, and Varun Dhawan's wife and designer Natasha Dalal.

Some Instagram stories posted by Malaika Arora:

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story

Moments from the last night's concert, shared by Malaika Arora on her Instagram stories, were reposted by fan pages dedicated to her social media. Take a look:

Here are some pictures of Malaika Arora attending the concert.

Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to popular tracks such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui, Anarkali Disco Chali and Hello Hello among many others. She was last seen in the reality TV series Moving In With Malaika. Malaika, a former model, was also a VJ. She has also judged a couple of dance shows over the years, including India's Best Dancer, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Zara Nachke Dikha. She also judged shows like India's Got Talent and Supermodel Of The Year. Other than, Malaika Arora also runs a yoga studio, an apparel brand and a food-delivery platform.