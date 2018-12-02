Malaika Arora Drops 'Khan' From Her Instagram Name

Malaika Arora photographed at Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's Mumbai reception.

Malaika Arora, who frequently features in the headlines for her speculated relationship with actor Arjun Kapoor, occupied a spot on the trends list on Sunday. However, this time was not because of her rumoured relationship but because the actress-model made a slight change on her Instagram profile. Malaika, who was earlier married to actor Arbaaz Khan and got divorced in the year 2017, dropped the surname 'Khan' from her Instagram profile. Malaika's Instafam was quick to notice this change on her Instagram profile and wrote comments such as "Khan missing from the name" and "Thank God apne apna name to change kia." FYI, Malaika Arora's Instagram handle is now called "malaikaaroraofficial."

Here's a screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram bio.

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram bio. Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram bio.

Last week the 45-year-old actress shared a picture of herself wearing a necklace, which had the initials 'AM' on it. Soon after Malaika posted the picture on her Instagram story, everyone started speculating if the initials 'AM' stand for 'Arjun and Malaika'. However, Malaika soon clarified that the initials on her pendant are 'MA' and that it stands for 'Malaika Arora.'

Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story. Screenshot of Malaika Arora's Instagram story.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are frequently spotted together. They even made a public appearance together on the television reality show India's Got Talent season 8, which is co-judged by Malaika. The duo also trended big time after they were spotted cheering for their favourite designer from the front row at the Lakme Fashion Week in August this year.

According to a recent Filmfare report, Malaika and Arjun will reportedly get married next year. However, neither of them has addressed rumours about their reported relationship yet.

Malaika Arora currently features as a co-judge on television reality shows India's Next Top Model and India's Got Talent. Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to songs such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui and Anarkali Disco Chali among others.