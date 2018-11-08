Malaika Arora Spotted At Rumoured Boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's House

Malaika Arora photographed outside Arjun Kapoor's house.

Just a few days after rumoured couple Arjun Kapor and Malaika Arora were photographed together, dinning in Mumbai, Malaika Arora was spotted at rumoured boyfriend Arjun Kapoor's house on Thursday afternoon, which put her on the trends list, yet again. Flashbulbs popped at Malaika as she dropped by the 33-year-old actor's house. During her visit, Malaika was dressed in a casual outfit. She was sporting a black tank top and had her hair tied in a bun. Though Malaika and Arjun have always dismissed rumours about their speculated relationship but the duo are photographed together frequently. See the pictures from this afternoon here:

Malaika Arora photographed outside Arjun Kapoor's house.

On Tuesday night, Malaika and Arjun were spotted catching dinner. They were spotted outside a Mumbai eatery. Here are photos of them together from Tuesday night:

Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika and Arjun trended big time after they were spotted cheering for their favourite designer from the front row at the Lakme Fashion Week in August this year.

Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor at Lakme Fashion Week.

Malaika and Arjun also made a public appearance together on the television reality show India's Got Talent season 8, which is co-judged by Malaika. Arjun, who was on the sets of show to promote his film Namaste England on the sets of the show, went on to the stage hand-in-hand and also danced along with a contestant.

According to a recent Filmfare report, Arjun and Malaika will reportedly get married next year. However, neither of them has addressed rumours about their reported relationship yet. Rumours about Malaika and Arjun Kapoor's rumoured relationship began after Malaika's separation from ex-husband Arbaaz Khan in 2016.

Malaika Arora currently features as a co-judge on television reality shows India's Next Top Model and India;s Got Talent. Malaika Arora is best-known for her dance performances to songs such as Chaiya Chaiya, Munni Badnaam Hui and Anarkali Disco Chali among others.