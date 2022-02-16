Malaika Arora Celebrates Her Dog's Seventh Birthday In A Cute Video. See Post

Malaika Arora posted this. (Image courtesy: malaikaaroraofficial)

On Wednesday, Malaika Arora shared a cute video on her Instagram handle. In the video, Malaika can be seen celebrating her dog Casper's 7th birthday. As part of the celebration, she also gifted her pet pooch with a dog-friendly cake and asked his age. Malaika's dog barks excitedly when she says "say you are seven years old". In the video, Malaika can be seen dressed in a red and white polka dot top. Sharing the post, Malaika wrote: "#happybirthday#mylove#birthdayboy#casper." Reacting to the post, Chunky Panday's wife Bhavna Panday, wrote: "Happy Birthday Casper !!! Too cute," along with a heart emoji. The video, which only appeared an hour ago, has already accumulated nearly 27 thousand likes.

On Valentine's Day, Malaika Arora shared a mushy picture with Arjun Kapoor on her Instagram handle. In the pic, Malaika can be seen hugging Arjun Kapoor and captioned it as "Mine" along with a heart emoji.

Arjun Kapoor also shared a cute post, and quoted lines from a Bill Withers song: "Ain't no sunshine when she's gone/It's not warm when she's away/Ain't no sunshine when she's gone/And she's always gone too long/Any time she goes away." The pic features Arjun Kapoor along with Malaika Arora.

On Arjun Kapoor's birthday, last year, Malaika Arora had dropped a pic featuring the two and wrote, "Happy birthday, my sunshine."

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor reportedly started dating in 2018. The actress married actor-director Arbaaz Khan in 1988. They were married for over 19 years and got divorced in 2017. They are parents to 18-year-old son Arhaan.

Malaika Arora appeared as a judge in television dance shows such as Nach Baliye and Nach Baliye 2along with choreographer Saroj Khan and actor-director Farhan Akhtar and director Kunal Kohli, Zara Nachke Dikha along with actor Chunkey Pandey and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa with actress Madhuri Dixit and choreographer Remo D'Souza.