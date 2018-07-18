Malaika Arora Allegedly Drops Out Of Show After Ticket Sales Over Non-Payment: Report

Malaika Arora photographed in Mumbai

Actress Malaika Arora reportedly cancelled a show last-minute, reported mid-day. The actress was to reportedly perform at a fashion event in Australia earlier this week and fly off to the island country on Wednesday but she apparently changed her mind moments before taking the flight to Australia. According to the report, Malaika decided to drop out of the event after the organisers failed to oblige to the financial commitments made during the deal. "The organisers had promised to pay her the full amount before Wednesday. Since they did not honour their commitment, Malaika declined to go. It was a fair and professional call taken by her," a source close to the actress told mid-day.



Meanwhile, Malaika's performance at the event appears to have beeen an eagerly awaited one as the executive passes were already sold out, stated the report. "Passes for the VVIP, VIP, Gold and Silver tables of the Denim & Diamonds event were already sold."



The source told mid-day that Malaika waited till the last minute for the payment to arrive but had no other option but to cancel on short notice when it didn't: "While she was set for the performance till Tuesday, she called it off the next day, few minutes before she was to board the flight."



When the actress was asked to corroborate if the event was cancelled due to financial issues with the organisers, Malaika attributed it to "misunderstanding" and said the event has been pushed to another date. "Yes, there was some misunderstanding, but it has been ironed out, and the event has been rescheduled," mid-day quoted her as saying.



