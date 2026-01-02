<i>Thottam</i> New Poster: Keerthy Suresh In A Dark, High-Octane Thriller

The makers of "Thottam", featuring National Award-winning actor Keerthy Suresh, shared the new poster of the film.

The film is written and directed by Risha Sivakumar, it is produced by A V Anoop, Novel Vindhyan, Simmy Rajeevan, Monu Pazhedath. "Thottam" also features Antony Varghese alongside the actor.

The poster featured Suresh wearing a brown dress on the backdrop of the street with broken glass bottles lying around. The actor was holding a bag and a broken glass along.

Suresh reshared the poster on her Instagram handle on Thursday.

"She walks in, and the year begins to burn bright. Wishing you all a fearless New Year, From the world of #Thottam," she wrote in the caption.

Her latest work is "Revolver Rita, which released in November 2025. The film was directed by JK Chandru, and K Chandru and also featured Gayathri Shan, Akshathaa Ajit, Redin Kingsley, Ajay Ghosh and Sendrayanin pivotal roles.

