Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Against <i>Ghooskhor Pandat</i> After Neeraj Pandey Says 'New Title Won't Be Similar To The Original'

Neeraj Pandey, the producer and director of the upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat starring actor Manoj Bajpai has withdrawn the tile of the film along with released trailers and other promotional material under the said title in compliance of the Supreme Court's direction.

In his affidavit filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday, Pandey has also submitted that though the new title of the film hasn't been finalised yet, the same wouldn't be similar to the earlier title.

"I respectfully submit that the earlier title, Ghooskhor Pandat, stands unequivocally withdrawn and shall not be used in any manner whatsoever. While the new title has not yet been finalised, I undertake that any title that may heleafter be identified and adopted shall not be similar to, or evocative of, the earlier title in respect of which objections were raised, and shall accurately reflect the narrative and intent of the film without giving rise to unintended interpretations...I also state that all promotional rnaterial, posters, trailers and publicity content under the earlier title have already been withdrawn, prior to the listing of the present petition", reads the affidavit filed by Pandey.

After accepting the "positive" response from filmmaker Neeraj Pandey, who undertook to withdraw the title of the film Ghooskhor Pandat, the Supreme Court of India disposed of the issue, stating that it expects the matter to now be put to a quietus.

Noting the submissions made by the parties appearing before it, a Bench of Justices B. V. Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan also urged YouTubers to put a quietus to the controversy.

"They have now responded positively," the Court noted.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had directed the filmmaker's to change the films' title, terming it as denigrative of a particular community. It had also ordered the producers to withdraw any material in the upcoming film which denigrates or is offensive to any community.

During the hearing on February 12, Justice Nagarathna made strong oral remarks underscoring constitutional limitations on free speech. "Why should you denigrate anybody. It's against morality and public order. Being woke is one thing. But creating this kind of unrest when there is already unrest in the country. We thought filmmakers, journalists etc. they are all responsible people and are aware of exceptions and reasonable restrictions of Article 19(1)(a) (Fundamental Right of Speech and Expression)," she observed.

After the hearing, advocate Vinod Kumar Tiwari said that the bench made key observations regarding freedom of expression.

"There is freedom of expression under Article 19 (1) but there are some restrictions under Article 19(2)... The preamble is clear that you cannot defame any section of the society by saying things like Ghooskhor Pandat. They said that the content and narratives need to be changed along with the title..," Tiwari said.

Ghooskhor Pandat is directed by Neeraj Pandey and stars Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role. The film was announced during the 2026 Netflix India slate unveiling.

