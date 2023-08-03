Make Way For Alia Bhatt In 'Everything Rani Pink.' See Stunning Pics

Image was shared by Alia Bhatt. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

Can we ever get enough of Alia Bhatt and her chiffon sarees? I think not. Alia Bhatt's latest Instagram entry is "everything rani pink" quite literally. After showcasing a brilliant and rather enviable collection of sarees in her movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Alia Bhatt is at it again. The Highway star was recently spotted at the success meet of her movie along with her Rocky Aur Rani co-stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and director Karan Johar. While at the event, Alia Bhatt was seen carrying a beautiful rani pink saree in style. Later in the day, the actress treated her fans to some more pictures of herself in the same saree with a caption that read, "everything rani pink."

Celebrity designer Manish Malhotra was the first to drop heart emojis below the post.

Take a look at the post here:

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the team of Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani united to celebrate the film's success in Mumbai. The whole cast besides Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, who played Rocky and Rani's respective grandmothers, were present at the bash. See the pictures from the success meet of the film here:

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has managed to collect ₹ 67.12 crore within 6 days of its release, reported Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film opened in theatres on Friday and it collected ₹ 6.90 crore on Wednesday alone.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, directed by Karan Johar and also produced by him, released in theatres on July 28. The movie marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).