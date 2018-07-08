Major Throwback: Yes, That's Sonakshi Sinha In Pic Shared By Karan Johar

Karan Johar had shared this picture with Sonakshi Sinha (Image courtesy: karanjohar)

Highlights "I have won an award but look like I ate the ceremony," Karan Johar wrote Shatrughan Sinha and Subhash Ghai are also part of the frame Abhishek is the source of the picture

Karan Johar shared an epic throwback on Saturday evening, which appears to be taken about two decades ago, when Sonakshi Sinha had given the Zee Cine Awards for best director to the filmmaker for his debut film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. With the picture, Karan Johar poked fun at his appearance and wrote, "I have won an award but look like I ate the ceremony," adding the hashtag 'double chin alert.' "I have to thank Abhishek Bachchan for sharing this with me! Remember this Sonakshi?" Karan captioned the post, which also features Sonakshi's dad and actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha and filmmaker Subhash Ghai.



"How can I forget? The first award I gave ever. This is gold," Sonakshi commented. Abhishek, who is the source of the picture, just couldn't stop laughing and wrote, "Ha ha ha."



*Major throwback alert*





We also bring to you a short video from the award function, held in 1999 and hosted by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Akshaye Khanna.







