Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 9: Ajay Devgn's Film Has 28 Crore Reasons To Celebrate

Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is based on the life of the coach and manager of the Indian football team—Syed Abdul Rahim—who served from 1950 until he died in 1963. The film, directed by Amit Sharma, minted ₹0.11 crore on day 9 at the domestic box office, reported Sacnilk. Now, the total collection of the sports-drama stands at ₹28.46 crore. Maidaan, after its first week at the ticket window, minted ₹28.35 crore. The report also mentioned the film saw “an overall 6.66% Hindi Occupancy” on day 9.

Maidaan has been jointly produced by Zee Studios, Bayview Projects, and Fresh Lime Films. The film also features Priyamani, Nitanshi Goel, and Gajraj Rao

Taapsee Pannu, on Thursday, gave a shout-out to Ajay Devgn and team Maidaan. Sharing a picture on Instagram Stories, she wrote, “#Maidaan then let's not say our big films lack soul and heart".

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave 2 out of 5 stars to Maidaan. For Ajay Devgn's performance in Maidaan, he wrote, “Played with admirable restraint by Ajay Devgn, the character of Rahim towers over everything and everyone else in the film. That does more harm than good to Maidaan. The battles the hero fights to put together a team that cuts across regions, languages and cultures overshadow the excitement generated by the tough games his boys play against formidable Olympic and Asian Games opponents.”

