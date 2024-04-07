Maidaan Advance Booking: A Good Start For Ajay Devgn's Film

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

After impressing movie enthusiasts with Shaitaan, Ajay Devgn's upcoming film Maidaan is all set to hit the big screens. Directed by Amit Sharma, the movie has generated quite a buzz. Even before its release, people have begun purchasing tickets through advance booking. As of now, Maidaan has sold 9942 tickets for its opening day. Out of these, 9813 tickets are for 2D screens, and 129 tickets have been sold for IMAX 2D cinema halls. Set to release on April 10, Maidaan has already garnered ₹ 22.09 crores through the advance booking system. Apart from Ajay Devgn, the movie also stars Priyamani, Nitanshi Goel, and Gajraj Rao in important roles.

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn and his co-star Priyamani are busy with the promotions of Maidaan. On Friday, the duo appeared on a Star Sports' show during the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ajay also shared a post, in which he is seen playing cricket in a "maidaan" with former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. In his caption, he hinted at his film, saying, “At another Maidaan today, but the passion remains the same!”

At the trailer launch event of Maidaan, Ajay Devgn talked about how the movie challenged him as an actor. He said, “After 1983 (referring to India's win in the Cricket World Cup), football was lost somewhere. I was amazed that this happened in our country. We had Amit Sharma (director), who did extensive research.”

“I would not call it just a sports film. It has got so much drama. As an actor, it was a film with so many layers. It is very strong in its emotional drama, apart from sports. After a long time, I had fun doing a film like this. I thoroughly enjoyed it," Ajay Devgn added.

Maidaan has been collectively backed by Zee Studios, Bayview Projects, and Fresh Lime Films. The film will be clashing at the box office with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. While Maidaan is a sports-drama film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action-thriller.