Ajay Devgn At 'Another Maidaan' With Harbhajan Singh. See Pics

Ajay Devgn shared this image. (courtesy: ajaydevgn)

While we eagerly await Ajay Devgn's upcoming release Maidaan, the actor and his co-star Priyamani are busy with the promotion campaign. On Friday, the two paid a visit to Star Sports' special show for the IPL game between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Now, Ajay Devgn has shared a post in which he can be seen playing cricket in “Maidaan” alongside former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh. In one of the pictures, the two are seen in action. In his caption, Ajay Devgn gave a subtle shoutout to his film. He wrote, “At another Maidaan today, but the passion remains the same!”

Former cricketer Mohammad Kaif, who is one of the experts on the show, also shared pictures with team Maidaan on Instagram. In the photos, Mohammad Kaif, Harbhajan Singh, Ajay Devgn, and Priyamani can be seen posing for the camera. Alongside the album, Mohammad Kaif picked lines of the song Kar Har Maidaan Fateh from the 2018 film Sanju and wrote, “Kar Har Maidaan Fateh. Wish Ajay Devgn and Priyamani all the best for their upcoming film Maidaan.”

At the trailer launch event of Maidaan, Ajay Devgn talked about his film's clash with Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff's Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Both the films will release on April 10. While addressing the box office clash, the actor said, “I would not call it a clash. If you call it clash, then it means that two films should not be released on the same day. But there are times when you have to do this.” “Both films are of different genres. We are all like a family, we are friends. We are not looking at it like a clash, we are looking at it like a big weekend and both the films will do well," Ajay Devgn added.

At the same event, Ajay Devgn also discussed how Maidaan challenged him as an actor. He shared, “After 1983 (referring to India's win in the Cricket World Cup), football was lost somewhere. I was amazed that this happened in our country. We had Amit Sharma (director), who did extensive research.”

Ajay Devgn continued, “I would not call it just a sports film. It has got so much drama. As an actor, it was a film with so many layers. It is very strong in its emotional drama, apart from sports. After a long time, I had fun doing a film like this. I thoroughly enjoyed it."

In addition to Ajay Devgn and Priyamani, Maidaan also stars Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh.