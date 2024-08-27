Mahira Khan's Mushy Birthday Post For "<i>Jaan</i>" Salim Karim

Mahira Khan shared an adorable post for husband Salim Karim on his birthday. Mahira Khan shared a mushy picture in which she can be seen giving Salim Karim a tight hug against the backdrop of a lit-up house. Sharing the picture, Mahira wrote, "Happy birthday my jaaaan. P.S please make a small dua (wish) for us. Would be lovely." Fans showered love over the post. A fan wrote, "May Allah keep you both happy forever!!" Another fan wrote, "Stay blessed M. Mashallah." Another comment read, "May you be together forever." Take a look:

Earlier in an interview, Mahira Khan was asked about her husband's qualities that she hates, loves and tolerates. When she was asked about the qualities of Salim Karim in an interview with Mashion, Mahira said, "Do I really have to answer this question? I hate that he's not expressive. I tolerate that he's not expressive. No, sometimes I like the music to be turned off, but he likes the music to be on all the time. It's like the minute he wakes up, he wants the music on. I like listening to the sound of birds...I love that he tolerates the fact that I like having breakfast alone."

Mahira Khan got married to businessman Salim Karim last year. She shared pictures from her wedding and pre-wedding festivities on social media. On her big day, the Humsafar star wore a pastel lehenga with a veil. She completed her look by wearing matching diamond jewellery. Salim complemented the bride in a black sherwani and a blue turban. Mahira shared her first wedding picture and wrote in the caption, "Bismillah." In the picture, we can see the couple sharing an intimate moment while a veil over their faces creates a picturesque atmosphere. Take a look at the post here:

Mahira Khan was earlier married to Ali Askari. They however parted ways in 2015. Mahira and Ali are parents to a 13-year-old son, Azlan. Mahira will be seen with Fawad Khan and Sanam Saeed in the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo. The show is an official adaptation of Farhat Ishtiaq's bestselling 2013 Urdu-language novel. Mahira acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Rahul Dholakia's Raees.