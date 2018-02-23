Mahira Khan 'Vouches' For Javed Sheikh In Viral Tweet About Alleged Awkward Interaction

Highlights
- A video featuring Javed Sheikh and Mahira from an award show went viral
- He is a legend and a mentor to all of us in this industry: Mahira Khan
- Mahira Khan said she would 'vouch for Javed Sheikh always'
Here's what Mahira Khan had tweeted:
I have just woken up to such silly stuff floating around. It's good to be aware and have an opinion but for Gods sake don't use anything and everything to make news. Javed Sheikh of all people! He is a legend and a mentor to all of us in this industry. Would vouch for him always.— Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) February 21, 2018
Here are some comments slamming Javed Sheikh for apparently approaching the Humsafar actress inappropriately:
Javed Sheikh as uncle Majboor pic.twitter.com/ZkamxUakQ1— Niaz AkhundXada (@LemeNiaz) February 21, 2018
Javed shaikh kiss thing is just a little very disgusting. I expected so much from javed sheikh. I mean why would you do that?— Tootsiyah (@Tootsiyah) February 21, 2018
A similar incident occurred during Oscars 2015 and it included actors Scarlet Johansson and John Travolta. The Internet accused Mr Travolta of being "creepy" after a picture of him kissing Ms Johansson on the cheek went viral. She later defended John Travolta and told the Associated Press: "The image that is circulating is an unfortunate still-frame from a live-action encounter that was very sweet and totally welcome. There is nothing strange, creepy or inappropriate about John Travolta."