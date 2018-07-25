Mahira Khan Apologises For Missing Pakistan Elections After Being Vilified Online

Mahira Khan in a photoshoot in New York. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Mahira was trolled after she posted a photo of her son somewhere abroad There was absolutely no way to delay my work: Mahira "We all knew way long ago when the elections are," read a comment

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan has Instagrammed an apology for missing elections in her country after being savaged online. Yesterday, Mahira, 33, shared an image which suggested she was abroad - Pakistan is voting today. Called out, the actress then apologised in a separate post, explaining that work commitments had taken her out of the country. "And so with a heavy heart I will not be voting this year. I urge all of you to get out and vote!! May this year bring the change we all have been waiting to see. InshAllah. Pakistan zindabad," Mahira Khan wrote. See her post here:

Shortly before her apology, Mahira Khan shared a picture of her son in an undisclosed location which quite clearly is not Pakistan. 'Life, as I know it,' Mahira captioned the post. She was instantly flayed in the comments section for missing polling day. A #BanMahiraKhan call went up in the comments thread. Mahira has disabled comments on her apology post but angry users have returned to the previous post to point out to the actress that the election dates had been announced well in advance.

See Mahira Khan's original post here:

Life, as I know it A post shared by Mahira Khan (@mahirahkhan) on Jul 24, 2018 at 6:19am PDT

Pakistan votes in a new government today and cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has emerged as a frontrunner. The Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led Pakistan Peoples Party and Nawaz Sharif's brother Shehbaz Sharif, who heads the Pakistan Muslim League-N, are other key players.

Mahira Khan is best-known known for her role in Pakistani TV show Humsafar. She has featured in films such as Bol and Verna in Pakistan and she featured opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2016's Raees.