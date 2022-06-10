Mahima Chaudhry Reveals She Hasn't Shared Cancer Diagnosis With Her Parents

Mahima Chaudhry on the sets of The Signature. (courtesy: mahimachaudhry1)

Actress Mahima Chaudhry, who has been diagnosed with breast cancer, is currently in Lucknow, where she is shooting for a project titled The Signature. The actress, who will fly to Mumbai soon, told ETimes in an interview that she hasn't told her parents about her health condition. She told ETimes: "I haven't shared my diagnosis with my parents. They will hear about it on the news now. I want to get back and be with them." Sharing an update on her health, the a Pardes actor added: "I have made a full recovery and I just need all the love and support to get going again."

On Thursday, Mahima Chaudry reposted a video originally shared by Anupam Kher and she wrote: "Thank you dear Anupam Kher for your love and support." In the video, Anupam Kher revealed that the actress has been diagnosed with breast cancer and he wrote: "Story of Mahima Chaudhry's courage and cancer. I called Mahima Chaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film The Signature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has breast cancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima."

Anupam Kher added in his post: "You are my hero! Friends, send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is back on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her."

Mahima Chaudhry re-shared the post:

On Friday, the actress also shared a video of herself from the sets of The Signature and wrote: "Thank you for all your good wishes. The wishes and blessings have been pouring in since the morning while I'm at shoot on set in Lucknow on the film set of The Signature with the very talented Anupam Kher. I want to take time to thank each one of you."

Mahima Chaudhry is best-known for her performance in the 1997 hit Pardes, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan.

The actress' filmography also includes movies like Daag: The Fire, Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin, Deewane, Kurukshetra, Dhadkan, Lajja, Baghban, Zameer: The Fire Within, Om Jai Jagadish and Dil Hai Tumhaara. She was last seen in the 2016 film Dark Chocolate.