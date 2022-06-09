Mahima Chaudhry Receives Support From Breast Cancer Survivor Chhavi Mittal. See Post

Chhavi Mittal posing with Mahima Chaudhry. (courtesy: chhavihussein)

TV actress Chhavi Mittal, who recently underwent breast cancer surgery and emerged as a warrior, has come out in support of Mahima Chaudhry. Anupam Kher, on Thursday, shared a video of the Pardes actress, wherein she opened up on her battle with breast cancer. Now, the TV actress has shared a picture with Mahima on her Instagram handle, along with an emotional note. Sharing a happy photo, she wrote, "Never ended up posting any pics with you. Never thought I'd be posting this when we share more than just moments together. I just want to say.... You are braver than you give yourself credit for. The scars that a cancer patient carries are not the ones the world sees on the body, but the ones the soul carries deep within. And your battle scars are what will make you emerge even stronger...Love and love and more love to you #Cancerwarrior".

Here have a look:

Sharing Mahima Chaudhry's video on his Instagram handle, Anupam Kher wrote a long note that read, "Story of @mahimachaudhry1 's courage and Cancer: I called #MahimaChaudhry a month back from US to play a very important role in my 525th film #TheSignature. Our conversation turned to her discovering that she has #BreastCancer. What followed is in this candid conversation between us. Her attitude will give hope to so many women all over the world. She wanted me to be part of her disclosing about it. She calls me an eternal optimist but dearest Mahima! "You are my HERO!" Friends! Send her your love, warmth, wishes, prayers and blessings. She is BACK on sets where she belongs. She is ready to fly. All those producers/directors out there! Here is your opportunity to tap on her brilliance! Jai ho to her!! #Cancer #Courage #Hope #Prayers".

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mahima Chaudhry entered Bollywood in 1997 with the film Pardes, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan. She has also worked in Daag, Dhadkan, Dil Kya Kare, Dark Chocolate and many more.