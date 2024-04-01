Viral: Mahesh Babu And Sreeleela's Kurchi Madathapetti Lights Up NBA Halftime

A still from Kurchi Madathapetti song . (courtesy: _Sri_Ram_14__)

Telugu superstar Mahesh Babu's popularity extends far beyond local borders. Recently, the track Kurchi Madathapetti from his recent release Guntur Kaaram was played at the Toyota Center in Houston, America. This happened during the halftime of the NBA game between the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks. The video of several dancers grooving to the peppy number -- and pulling off the popular hook step -- has now gone viral on various social media platforms. The official page of the movie also shared the video of Mahesh's performance with the caption, “Witness the #KurchiMadathaPetti mania spreading globally! Superstar Mahesh Babu's electrifying #KurchiMadathaPetti dance lit up the Toyota Center in Houston during the NBA game halftime #GunturKaaram.”

Witness the #KurchiMadathaPetti mania spreading globally! ????



Superstar @urstrulymahesh's electrifying #KurchiMadathaPetti dance lit up the Toyota Center in Houston during the NBA game halftime ❤️‍????#GunturKaarampic.twitter.com/rAioO44EcW — Guntur Kaaram (@GunturKaaram) April 1, 2024

In January, Mahesh Babu revealed how a particular scene in Guntur Kaaram - where he was required to smoke a beedi - caused him headaches and migraine. During a conversation with actress and host Suma Kanakala, Mahesh shared, "I don't smoke and I don't encourage smoking as well. It was an ayurvedic beedi that was made of clove leaves. Initially, they gave me a real beedi, and I ended up with a migraine and headache. I went and told Trivikram garu [Srinivas] that I cannot do this and we were wondering how to go about it. Then he did his research and the team got me this ayurvedic beedi. It was made of clove leaves and had a mint flavour. There was no tobacco in it.”

Up next, Mahesh Babu will be seen in a project directed by SS Rajamouli. During his recent trip to Japan, the filmmaker shared an update. He revealed, “We started my next film. We completed the writing. We are in the pre-production process. We are doing all the pre-visualisation for the film. But we haven't finished the casting yet. Only the main hero, the protagonist of the film is locked. His name is Mahesh Babu. He is a Telugu actor.”

The audience responded with enthusiastic applause upon hearing Mahesh Babu's name. SS Rajamouli continued, “Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome and hopefully, we get to finish the film a little bit fast. During the release, I will bring him here. And I will introduce him to you and sure you will love him as well.”

Along with the video on X (formerly Twitter), a fan page wrote, “SSR about #SSMB29 We've finished writing and are now in pre-production. Only the protagonist Superstar Mahesh Babu is confirmed and he's incredibly handsome. Hoping to expedite the filming process and have him join us for promotion during the release.”

SSR about #SSMB29



We've finished writing and are now in pre-production.



Only the, protagonist SuperStar @urstrulyMahesh , is confirmed and he's incredibly handsome.



Hoping to expedite the filming process and have him join us for promotion during the release #MBSSRpic.twitter.com/JZAx3oP6cu — Mahesh Babu Trends ™ (@MaheshFanTrends) March 19, 2024

Mahesh Babu is known for his work in superhit films such as Murari, Athadu, Khaleja, and 1: Nenokkadine.