Mahesh Babu Reveals Smoking A Beedi In Guntur Kaaram Gave Him A Migraine

Mahesh Babu in a still from the film. (courtesy: MaheshBabu)

Mahesh Babu is a happy man and he has every reason to be. The superstar is basking in the success of his recent film Guntur Kaaram, which was released in theatres on January 12. The actor has been receiving great reviews not just for his acting but also his dance moves in the Trivikram Srinivas film. Speaking about the film with actress and host Suma Kanakala, Mahesh Babu opened up about a specific scene which left him with a migraine. The reason – he had to smoke a beedi. Sharing that he had to finally switch to an Ayurvedic beedi made of clove leaves, Mahesh Babu said, “I don't smoke and I don't encourage smoking as well. It was an ayurvedic beedi that was made of clove leaves. Initially, they gave me a real beedi, and I ended up with a migraine and headache. I went and told Trivikram garu [Srinivas] that I cannot do this and we were wondering how to go about it. Then he did his research and the team got me this ayurvedic beedi. It was made of clove leaves and had a mint flavour. There was no tobacco in it.”

Recently, on the occasion of Sankranti, Mahesh Babu hosted the team of Guntur Kaaram at home, doubling the festive gathering as a success party. Mahesh Babu shared an image on Instagram from the party. In it, he is seen with his wife Namrata Shirodkar and the team of the film including Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, producer Dil Raju and his wife Tejaswini, and Naga Vamsi. In the caption, Mahesh Babu wrote: “Happy Sankranthi. Blockbuster celebrations #GunturKaaram.”

Before Guntur Kaaram, Mahesh Babu was last seen in the hugely successful Sarkaru Vaari Paata. The renowned actor's impressive filmography includes blockbuster hits like Athadu, Pokiri, Athidhi, Dookudu, SPYder, Bharat Ane Nenu, Sarileru Neekevvaru, and Maharshi, among others.

Mahesh Babu, the son of the late Telugu actor Krishna, initiated his career as a child artist in the 1989 film Poratam, alongside his father. He has also worked in other films of his father Krishna such as Sankharavam and Bazaar Rowdy. Mahesh Babu transitioned to a leading role with his full-fledged silver screen debut in the 1999 film Raja Kumarudu.