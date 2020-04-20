Mahesh Babu Posts An Adorable Birthday Wish For Mother Indira Devi

Mahesh Babu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: urstrulymahesh )

On the occasion of his mother Indira Devi's birthday, south star Mahesh Babu shared an adorable wish for her on social media. The actor picked a photo of himself and his mother from an event and accompanied it with a short yet sweet note. In his post, Mahesh Babu described his mother as the "most special person" in his life and wrote: "April 20! A very special day of the most special person in my life... Happy birthday, Amma." The actor can be seen smiling and walking with his mother in the photograph. Mahesh Babu's actress wife Namrata Shirodkar also wished her mother-in-law on social media but more on that later. First, take a look at how the actor wished his mother on her birthday:

Sharing a throwback photo of Indira Devi, Namrata Shirodkar called her "a lethal combination of innocence and resilience." She wrote: "Indiramma as she's lovingly known to the outside world! I call her 'mummy'... A child-woman, a lethal combination of innocence and resilience... she's my reservoir of strength, my version of a superwoman. Wishing her the best birthday ever... blessings and endless love. Love you, mummy."

On the work front, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. It also featured Rashmika Mandanna, Vijayashanti, Prakash Raj, Rajendra Prasad, Vennela Kishore and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. Sarileru Neekevvaru was the actor's fourth consecutive hit after the 2019 film Maharshi, the 2018 film Bharat Ane Nenu and the 2017 film SPYder. Mahesh Babu has recently collaborated with director SS Rajamouli for a new project, which is yet to be titled.