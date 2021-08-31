Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar's Birthday Posts For Son Gautham Are As Special As He Is

Mahesh Babu shared this photo. (Image courtesy: urstrulymahesh )

On son Gautham's 15th birthday, south star Mahesh Babu and his wife Namrata Shirodkar wished him in the sweetest way possible on social media. Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar welcomed son Gautham in 2006 and daughter Sitara in 2012. Sharing a black and white photograph of himself and his son, Mahesh Babu wrote: "Happy 15 my son! Watching you grow has been my greatest joy. Wishing you the best today and always! Go on and conquer the world. Love you, GG." Namrata Shirodkar's birthday note for Gautham read: "You are loved... for the boy you are, the man you will become and the precious son you will always be! Happy 15 my dearest Jibil! Love you so so much."

Gautham's sister Sitara also shared an adorable birthday post for him on social media. "Happy birthday Annaya! Thank you for being the loving, caring brother you always are," she wrote alongside two pictures of themselves and added: "Now that you're older, I gotta find new ways to annoy you! Love you to the moon and back!"

In terms of work, Mahesh Babu was last seen in Sarileru Neekevvaru. He has a SS Rajamouli-directed film and a Parasuram-directed film lined up. Namrata Shirodkar, on the other hand, is a former Miss India. She has also featured in movies like Kachche Dhaage, Pukar, Astitva, Albela and Dil Vil Pyar Vyar. She was last seen in the 2004 film Bride and Prejudice.