Flipping Through The Pages Of Maheep Kapoor And Daughter Shanaya's Dubai Diaries

The wait is over. Maheep Kapoor has finally dropped photos from her Dubai diaries. And, the Internet is at a standstill. Why? After all, who can take their eyes off Maheep Kapoor's stunning pictures? To top it all, we see her daughter and upcoming Bollywood sensation Shanaya Kapoor also in those photos. Maheep captioned her images, "I love Dubai." Isn't that amazing? Maheep Kapoor's photodump starts with a snapshot where she is posing in a swimming pool overlooking the city's skyline. She looks away from the camera in a candid pose. We didn't have to wait for long to get a glimpse of Shanaya. We see her dressed in a white lacy dress in the second photo. The third photo features the mother-daughter duo as they pose in the desert. What follows is Maheep Kapoor's quality time spent with her friends. She has also posted flowers, foods and drinks that she enjoyed during her Dubai trip.

We found another photo of Shanaya Kapoor on Instagram. Here, she poses at a swimming pool while we see a city skyline behind her. Shanaya simply captioned her photo, "Aqua baby." Maheep Kapoor gave a shoutout to Shanaya by dropping blue heart emojis on her post.

Shanaya Kapoor's getaway has taken the Internet by storm. Earlier, she posted striking photos from the night scene. She looks ravishing in a green dress noodle strap dress. Her photo caught the attention of many people. Of course, Maheep Kapoor reacted with much love with red heart emojis. Apart from that, Shanaya's BFF Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, left a comment, "Hot" on the post. Take a look:

Shanaya Kapoor is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Bedhadak, which is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and features Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada.