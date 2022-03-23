Into The Blue: Pic From 'Aqua Baby' Shanaya Kapoor's Pool Time

Shanaya Kapoor shared this image. (courtesy: shanayakapoor02)

Shanaya Kapoor is living her best life and how. Shanaya, who will soon make her Bollywood debut, posted a picture from her pool time on her Instagram profile on Tuesday night. In the picture, Shanaya can be seen chilling in a rooftop swimming pool dressed in blue swimwear. She captioned the post: "Aqua baby." Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor dropped blue heart emojis in the comments. Her Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives co-star Bhavana Pandey also dropped a heart and a fire emoji on the post. This is what Shanaya Kapoor posted:

A few days ago, Shanaya shared this stunning picture from her getaway. Her OOTN was a neon green piece. Her post got a whole lot of love from her besties Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday.

Shanaya Kapoor is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star Maheep Kapoor. She is set to make her big Bollywood debut with the film Bedhadak, which will be directed by Shashank Khaitan and it will be produced by Karan Johar.

Shanaya Kapoor began her career as an assistant director with the 2020 Netflix film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, which featured her cousin Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. Shanaya Kapoor also made cameo appearances in in Netflix's smash hit The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. She came into the limelight when she made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in the year 2019. The film will also feature Lakshya and Gurfateh.