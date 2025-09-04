Maharashtra Government Launches "Film Study Circle" At Film City To Revive Marathi Classics

Amid the festive beats of the dhol and the vibrant Ganeshotsav celebrations in Mumbai, Maharashtra's cultural landscape received a fresh boost on Wednesday. The state government announced the launch of the "Film Study Circle" at Film City, a unique initiative aimed at reviving the magic of Marathi classics on the big screen and nurturing a new generation of discerning cinema lovers.

The announcement was made by Cultural Affairs Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar, during his visit to the 32nd Film City Ganeshotsav, where he sought the blessings of Lord Ganesh. "This initiative will not only nurture refined cinematic taste but also provide cinephiles with the rare opportunity to enjoy old, classic Marathi films in theatres," he said.

The Film Study Circle will be implemented through Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari (Film City) under the Department of Cultural Affairs, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Film, Stage and Cultural Development Corporation. The Corporation has been consistently working on schemes and campaigns to support and uplift the film fraternity, and this initiative is being seen as a fresh step in that direction, Shelar added.

The state government also announced a collaboration between the Corporation and the Sahyadri channel to telecast quality Marathi films for television audiences. He expressed confidence that this partnership would further encourage and promote Marathi cinema across the state.

Several dignitaries were present on the occasion, including Swati Mhase Patil, Managing Director of the Corporation; Prashant Sajanikar, Joint Managing Director; veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai; actor Milind Dastane; and actress Rupali Ganguly.